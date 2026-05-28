10 Stories From This Week That Prove Empathy Travels Farther Than Any Flight (May 25-31 Edition)

12 Moments That Seemed Completely Hopeless, Until Happiness and Love Found Their Way
People
04/16/2026
Empathy, kindness, and compassion have always been the quietest expressions of love and the people who still lead with them tend to carry happiness that outlasts almost everything else life throws at them. These 10 heartwarming stories from this week are proof that human connection and humanity are still very much alive.
Empathy doesn’t need a direct flight. It just needs one person willing to show up. Read more stories like these here.