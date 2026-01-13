I Refused to Clean Up My Boss’s Mess—I’m Not His Housekeeper

Dear Bright Side,

I keep replaying something that happened at work today, and the more I think about it, the more it bothers me.

I work in HR at a firm where my boss never cleans up. During today’s client presentation, he knocked over his coffee, spilling it toward the client’s laptop. He kept talking, gesturing at me to fix it. I didn’t move.

My stomach dropped when he paused and said, “I’m so sorry, normally my HR is faster with these situations.” I watched the client desperately lift his computer while coffee pooled on the table. My boss just stood there shaking his head at me, disappointedly, while presenting.

After the meeting, he brushed past me like I’d failed some unspoken test. I’m still stuck on that moment, him standing there, me refusing to jump. Should I have played along to keep the peace, or was holding my ground the only sane move?

— Michael