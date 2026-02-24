You have a husband problem. Calling you "dramatic" is classic narcissistic gaslighting. Take a long careful look at the long term prospects of this marriage if he says things like that, when you just gave birth to his baby no less. Who does that?!
I Refused to Let My MIL Visit After the Baby, Then My Mom Exposed a Shocking Truth
Family conflicts after childbirth are more common than people realize. From overbearing in-laws to partners making secret decisions, new parents often face tension while recovering and adjusting, leaving them stressed, unsupported, and questioning boundaries.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hey Bright Side!
Okay, I’m honestly still shaking over this and I need to know if I’m losing it or if this is as messed up as it feels. I just had my first baby about a month ago. The delivery was rough. Couldn’t stand up straight for days, crying at random because hormones are wild and I was exhausted beyond anything I’ve ever felt.
My mom came and stayed with us for 3 weeks. She cooked, cleaned, did laundry, held the baby so I could sleep, helped me shower when I was scared to move. Just quietly handled everything. I genuinely don’t know how I would’ve survived without her.
Enter my MIL. She came to “help.” Except she didn’t help. She sat on the couch holding the baby while I limped around trying to tidy up because I was embarrassed by the mess.
She literally said, “Back in my day, we cooked and cleaned while nursing. Women are just softer now.” I was four weeks postpartum. Still in pain. Running on like 3 hours of sleep.
Furious, I told my husband that I didn’t want her to visit again until she could respect me and stop making comments like that. I said I can’t deal with that energy right now. He got quiet but didn’t argue much at the time.
Fast forward to this week. My mom calls me and sounds weird. Eventually she tells me that my husband called her behind my back. He told her that if she didn’t “talk sense into me” and convince me to apologize to MIL, he would “reconsider how often her side of the family gets to visit.”
He put my mom in this awful position. When she told me, I felt sick. Not even because of MIL anymore. But because my own partner thought it was okay to go behind my back and weaponize access to our baby like that.
When I confronted him, he said I was being “dramatic” and that I was “tearing the family apart over one comment.” One comment?? It’s not just the comment. I feel betrayed. I feel manipulated.
Part of me wonders if I overreacted by banning MIL. But another part of me is like, I just went through some emotional roller-coaster. Is it really too much to ask for basic kindness?
I don’t even know what the bigger issue is anymore, and what would you do about a partner who goes behind your back like that?
Thanks,
K.
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. Remember, you’re not alone, and it’s okay to set boundaries that keep you and your baby safe.
- That wasn’t “one comment” — You’re mad about what it represented. The jab about “back in my day” wasn’t advice, it was a value judgment while you were physically wrecked. That stuff sticks.
When someone minimizes your pain during your most vulnerable moment, it hits different. Don’t let him shrink this into “just one comment.”
- Postpartum is not the time to play peacekeeper — Your hormones are doing gymnastics. Sleep deprivation alone is a psychological experiment. This is not the season where you’re supposed to smooth things over so everyone else feels comfy.
If someone can’t show up with kindness right now, they don’t get front-row access. You can revisit family politics later. Right now your only job is healing and bonding with your baby.
- Your boundary was actually reasonable — You didn’t say she’s banned forever. You didn’t scream at her. You didn’t start a family war. You said, “I can’t deal with that energy right now.”
That’s not dramatic. That’s protective. If someone can’t be kind to a postpartum woman, they can wait a few weeks to visit. That’s just natural consequences.
Even in the toughest family moments, setting clear boundaries and seeking support can bring relief and clarity. New parents can find strength in their own choices and the people who truly show up for them.
