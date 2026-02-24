I Refused to Let My MIL Visit After the Baby, Then My Mom Exposed a Shocking Truth

Hey Bright Side!

Okay, I’m honestly still shaking over this and I need to know if I’m losing it or if this is as messed up as it feels. I just had my first baby about a month ago. The delivery was rough. Couldn’t stand up straight for days, crying at random because hormones are wild and I was exhausted beyond anything I’ve ever felt.

My mom came and stayed with us for 3 weeks. She cooked, cleaned, did laundry, held the baby so I could sleep, helped me shower when I was scared to move. Just quietly handled everything. I genuinely don’t know how I would’ve survived without her.