14 Moments When Life Taught Us True Love Is Closer Than We Think

It’s easy to feel cynical about the world, but these stories remind us that life still has a few beautiful tricks up its sleeve. These stories remind us that warmth and kindness are the most valuable gifts we can give.

What’s the sweetest thing someone has done for you? Have you ever had a “meant to be” moment that felt like a miracle? Share your favorite love story in the comments!

And for more heartwarming moments that prove the world is a kinder place than we think, check these out: