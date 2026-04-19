12 Warm Moments That Prove Kind People Are the Best Part of Any Job

I donated blood for 7 years. A coworker said,: “Show off! You just want to feel good about yourself.” I said nothing.

Months later I had a freak accident. After surgery I found my apartment key on the bedside table with a note. My stomach dropped when I read: “Get well soon”. No name.

Turns out it was my coworker. She had taken my spare key from my desk drawer, gone to my apartment every day that week, watered my plants, taken in my mail and left food in the fridge for when I came home.

She had told nobody. I only found out because my neighbor mentioned a woman had been coming and going. When I asked her about it at work she turned back to her screen and said, “Your plants would have died.”