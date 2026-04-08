12 Moments That Show Children Understand Kindness and Compassion Better Than We Do

My daughter had a homework assignment to write about her parent’s job. She wrote: “At work, my mom is always surrounded by men. They hand her money and argue about who goes first.” I got called to the school. On my way there, I was already rehearsing my explanation.

I’m a retail clerk at an auto parts store. My daughter had visited me once during our biggest sale of the year. She didn’t know what a torque wrench was. She just saw a lot of men and a lot of cash.

When I arrived, my face went red. My daughter was standing behind the teacher’s desk, pointing at her classmates one by one while they waved crumpled paper at her. “NEXT! NO CUTTING! ONE AT A TIME!” She had recreated my entire shift.

The teacher was in tears from laughing. She apologized for the misunderstanding and said it was the most accurate job demonstration she’d ever seen. My daughter got an A. And a new nickname from her classmates: “the register lady.”