I Refused to Be My In-Laws’ Emergency Motel—Snowstorm or Not

Hello Bright Side!

Okay, so buckle up because this has been a lot. My in-laws live in Texas and, honestly, they’ve never really liked me. I tried to make things work, but you know how it goes, some people just don’t.

When a snowstorm hit, they asked if they could stay with me and my wife in LA. I thought, “Fine, a few days, we can manage.” Big mistake. Within 48 hours, they basically took over our house. Claimed our bedroom.