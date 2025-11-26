Just because your mom expects YOU TO BE HER NURSE, doesn't mean that you have to be. She is trying to GUILT YOU, and emotionally blackmail you. Go live YOUR OWN LIFE, and tell her that she needs to get herself an insurance policy that will pay for elder care, because YOU WON'T BE DOING IT!
10 Stories That Prove Family Can Hurt Us More Than Strangers
Family & kids
18 hours ago
Many people discover that family conflicts, betrayal, manipulation, trauma, and hidden truths, can cut deeper than anything strangers could do. And it can lead to the question: why do the people who know us best often become the ones who hurt us the most?
1.
- I turned 60 last month, and I wanted it to be special. Everything was going well until my DIL walked in, phone in hand, recording live for social media. She gathered everyone in my living room and shouted, “Everyone, listen! Today, I have something incredible to share.”
She announced she was pregnant. Suddenly, the whole room erupted. Everyone hugged her, congratulated my son, took photos.
I love my family, and yes, I was happy about the baby news, but couldn’t it have waited a day? Or even until after dinner? That night, my son apologized, saying she “didn’t mean to overshadow me.” But my birthday was already ruined.
2.
- “I don’t think my parents realized it was hurtful, but telling me that they never wanted kids. That the only reason they had me is because my mom got afraid she’d be alone one day, and she wanted someone to take care of her instead of being in a nursing home.
It made me feel like a burden or a mistake, since they didn’t want kids. It also makes me feel like I don’t have a purpose outside of being my mom’s personal nurse, which is super sucky.” © LunaMay196 / Reddit
3.
- “My mom constantly manipulating me with her words. I self-reflected a while ago, and most of the horrible things she said to me just turned out to be her own fear and insecurity. Now I don’t really care, but it still does affect me and the friendships and relationships I attract, the same manipulative people.” © CaramelEquivalent979 / Reddit
4.
- Growing up, my mom kept a dusty floral box on the top shelf of her closet. She told me never to open it, and I respected that.
After she passed away, I figured it was time to finally see what she’d been hiding. Inside were letters, every one of them from my biological father. Turns out he’d been trying to contact me for years, and she kept everything from me.
The twist? He lived just five streets over and thought I had been ignoring him.
5.
- “I can’t physically have kids. I’m hoping to adopt one day. My brother told me, ’Adopted kids aren’t ever gonna be loved the same as having your own flesh and blood. So you will never truly understand being a parent.’
It hurt me deep because even before I found out I couldn’t physically have kids, I have said I wanted to adopt. And to me any child that comes into my life, into my home, becomes mine. I would be honored to adopt any child and give them all the love, care and support that I can. Because that is what makes a true family, not DNA.” © Fire_Queen918 / Reddit
6.
- “My narcissist brother completely ignored my mom for 7 years. She was in her 90s, and I was taking care of her round the clock. He never called or so much as sent a birthday card. Broke her heart. She had done nothing to deserve it.
When she died at age 99, he came sniffing around looking for $$. She had refused to write him out of the will, so I was forced to cough up a substantial sum. Still pisses me off three years later.” © OPMom21 / Reddit
7.
- My brother suggested we take a road trip to reconnect after years of barely speaking. I agreed, thinking maybe we could patch things up. He planned everything, the route, the stops, even the playlists.
Halfway through, he admitted the real reason he brought me: he needed me to co-sign on a loan in a city two hours away because I “owed him for being a distant sibling.” The whole trip was just transportation to his bank appointment.
8.
- “I come from a family which struggled financially and in 7th grade I wanted to try out for my school’s soccer team, but I required cleats. So my parents took me to buy a pair. I picked a pair, walked away to the restroom and when I came back I overheard my mom telling my dad, ’Let’s not buy them, what if he doesn’t make the team.’
They didn’t realize I overheard them, I just said maybe I can try out in tennis shoes. It honestly shattered my confidence, I choose not to try out after that.” © Unknown author / Reddit
9.
- “My dad told me, ’you’re not family to me anymore, and I don’t want you around me, nor does anyone else want anything to do with you.’ Everyone else in my family is cool with me, and we all get along great. Just not my dad.
Everyone around him when meeting him will say they haven’t spoken to me in years and agree with whatever he says about me, but then they just come over to my house and talk bad about him.” © Pocket_Trash / Reddit
10.
- “I heard my dad’s mom say cold-blooded to him, ’I wish I’d never given birth to you.’ It was the coldest thing, and much as he hated her and had always made it known, his silence in the car as he drove us home after she said that was heartbreaking.” © billbaperky / Reddit
In the end, these stories remind us that even painful family experiences can spark growth and clarity. They show that finding peace, healing, and healthier connections is possible, often beginning with the courage to choose ourselves.
Read next: 11 Touching Sibling Experiences That Remind Us of Family’s Importance
