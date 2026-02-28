Employee Refuses to Work Every Holiday Just Because She Is Childless: “Leadership Needs You”

Hi everyone,

My name is Susanna, and for the past 3 years, I’ve worked every major holiday. Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s. Well, basically, if there was a shift to cover, I was on it. I never complained. I figured that, you know, being dependable would help my reputation and maybe even my career long term.

Last summer, I asked for one specific week off: back-to-school week. Not because of school shopping or kids, no, I don’t have children. I requested it for a long-planned family reunion that rarely happens. It meant a lot to me.

My boss denied it almost immediately. When I asked why, he actually scoffed and said, “You don’t have kids. Parents need that week more. Also, leadership and executives need you.” I just stood there for a second. What could I say? But that comment stuck with me.

That night, I went back through three years of schedules. And the pattern was crystal clear. The same small group of childless employees, including me, had consistently worked holidays. Meanwhile, employees with children were rarely scheduled during those times.