I Refuse to Forgive My Sister’s Successful Lifestyle While She Abandoned Our Sick Mother

Hey Bright Side,

I honestly don’t even know where to start. Mom got sick a few years ago. Like, really sick. And while I left my dream career to take care of her, doctor appointments, cleaning, feeding her, sitting through the nights, my sister, Sarah, didn’t come around.

Not once in three years. She was living her life, doing her thing, and I felt like I was carrying the weight of everything alone.

Fast-forward to Mom’s funeral. My sister tried to hug me, and I snapped, “Don’t touch me!”