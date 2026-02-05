I Refuse to Forgive My Parents for Choosing My Sister’s Baby Gender Reveal Over My Wedding

Hello Bright Side,

Okay, this is messy and emotional and I honestly don’t even know how to feel anymore, so here I am. I got married recently.

A few months before the date, my sister announced she was pregnant (which is great, I was genuinely happy for her). Then she scheduled her baby’s gender reveal on the exact same day as my wedding. Same day. Same city.

I was confused and upset, so I asked my parents what was going on and which event they were planning to attend. My dad straight-up said they were going to my sister’s gender reveal.