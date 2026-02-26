I Refused My Boss’s Unpaid Shift Request, HR Got Involved

HR saw me and called me in. I thought it was over. I thought they would tell me I was being terminated. Instead, they asked me to sit down.

They told me my boss was caught taking advantage of several employees and his power; someone filed an anonymous complaint against him with solid proof. He's being investigated and put on leave for the meantime.

I just sat there in shock. I was not the problem. He was. All those unpaid shifts. All those late nights. All that pressure.

It was not normal. It was not fair. It was abuse of authority at work. HR said they had been reviewing reports about workplace exploitation, unpaid labor violations, and manager misconduct. And my name kept coming up as someone who had carried the team.