I Chose My Dying Mom Over Work, My Boss Destroyed My Career in One Meeting

Hi everyone! Thank you for sparing time to read my story. I’m desperate for advice, and also sharing this to warn others who might be in the same situation as me...

I work a regular office job. I get a steady paycheck, but I have a manager who is always pushing us to do more. For months, my mom had been sick. She was in and out of the hospital, and I was her main caregiver.

Balancing work and caring for a sick parent was already exhausting. I barely slept, and every day felt like I was running on empty. But I still tried to give my all as the hospital bills were high.