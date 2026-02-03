12 Stories That Prove Kindness Still Wins in a Cruel World

You GET what you GIVE. Grandma knew that. She is at peace, you will probably never be.
-
-
Reply
It is easy to feel like the world is getting colder. Bad news travels faster than good news, and kindness rarely makes headlines. But if you listen closely to everyday people, the ones sharing stories online late at night or in comment threads, you realize something important. Kindness is still everywhere. It just shows up quietly, in messy, imperfect situations.
Sometimes, being kind can be the best comeback. Read next: 12 Moments That Show Kindness Can Change the World
You GET what you GIVE. Grandma knew that. She is at peace, you will probably never be.