12 Moments That Show Kindness and Compassion Still Matter More Than Ever
It is easy to feel like the world is getting colder. When we go online, we mostly see people fighting, feeling stressed, or acting selfishly. It makes it hard to stay positive.
However, if you look closer at real life, things are different. Kind and quiet acts of love happen every day. These moments usually happen when no one is watching
- I work the late shift at a tiny pharmacy. One night, an old man came in with a prescription. When I told him the price, he just stared at his tattered wallet. He kept opening and closing it like he was hoping to find a twenty dollar bill he had missed.
I knew he couldn’t afford it. I told him to wait a moment and went to the back to pay for it myself. It felt like the right thing to do.
Two weeks later, he walked in with a handwritten note and a small green plant in a clay pot. He told me he was finally sleeping again because of that medicine. That plant is still sitting on my windowsill today.
- I went to the animal shelter to drop off some old blankets. While I was there, I saw a young boy, maybe ten years old, sitting on the cold floor. He was leaning against a cage and reading a storybook out loud.
I asked him what he was doing. He looked up and said the dog inside looked really lonely and scared. He thought the dog might like to hear a story to feel better.
The lady at the front desk told me he comes every Saturday just to read to the shy animals.
A lot of libraries have a setup for kids who are shy or have problems with speaking in class. The program brings in dogs (they have to be certified) and the kids get a book and read to the dog. They say it really helps kids. That it really boost their self esteem
- I made a huge mistake and sent a lot of money to the wrong person on a phone app. It was my rent money and I started to panic. I sent a message to the stranger and prayed they were a good person.
Within two minutes, my phone buzzed. The guy sent the money back immediately. He told me he knew how scary that must have felt and wanted to fix it right away. The money was important, but his kind words stayed with me even longer.
- I was having a terrible day and ended up crying in a clothing store dressing room. I felt like nothing fit me and I just felt ugly. Suddenly, I heard a very soft knock on the door.
I saw a small chocolate bar slide under the door and onto the floor. I didn’t hear a word, just the sound of someone walking away. I never saw her face, but that little piece of candy made me feel like I wasn’t alone.
Sounds like what someone did for me. Had just gotten to Walmart and barely made it to the bathroom when the food poisoning hit. And it was bad (both ends) she stopped outside my stall door and asked if I was alright. Inbetween puking i said food poisoning. She offered to call someone for me but I kept getting the number wrong. Finally I just handed my phone to her under the door. She called my mom and said she was on her way. The lady left but less than 5 mins later she was handing me a bottle of water under the stall door. I never saw what the woman looked like and I dont know her name. But I was grateful for the kindness she showed.
- I stopped talking in my college classes for a few weeks because things were bad at home. I expected my professor to get angry or give me a bad grade. Instead, she sent me a very kind private email.
She asked if I was doing okay and if I needed help. I told her what was happening and she gave me extra time on all my work. She didn’t make a big scene. She just made sure I didn’t fall behind while I was struggling.
- I drive for a food delivery app and the work can be very tiring. One rainy night, I delivered a bag of food to a house. A little boy answered the door and handed me a small piece of folded paper with the money.
When I got back to my car, I opened it. It was a drawing that said thank you for bringing dinner to people. He wrote that his mom told him I was a hero for helping hungry families. I had a really hard week, but that note made me cry happy tears.
- I dropped my wallet at a busy market and didn’t even notice until I got home. I was devastated because it had my ID, my cards, and all my cash. About an hour later, there was a knock at my door.
A man was standing there holding my wallet. He found my address on my ID and drove all the way to my house to return it. He wouldn’t take any money as a reward. He just smiled and said he hoped someone would do the same for him if he lost his things.
- I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone. I felt very awkward and just sat at a table looking at my phone. An older woman saw me and came over to sit down.
She started talking to me like we were old friends. She introduced me to her family and made sure I got a plate of food. She even dragged me out to dance when a fun song came on. She made a lonely night feel like a great party.
- My coworker realized I was skipping lunch every day because I was trying to save every penny. One afternoon, she sat down and opened a huge container of pasta. She told me she cooked way too much and asked if I could help her eat it so it wouldn’t go to waste.
She started doing this every day. I found out later from another friend that she was actually waking up early to cook extra food just for me.
- I was standing in a bookstore looking at a beautiful book about art. I really wanted it, but it was too expensive for me. A man standing nearby asked if I liked the book. I told him it was amazing but I would have to wait until I saved up some money.
He took the book from my hand, walked to the front, and bought it. He handed it back to me and told me that books are meant to be read now. Then he just walked out.
- I was heartbroken when my pet bird flew out of an open window. I posted about it online, but I didn’t think anyone would care about a small bird. To my surprise, neighbors I had never met started helping.
People printed out flyers and walked through the park for hours. One man spent his whole evening calling my bird’s name in the trees. We actually found him the next morning because of all that help.
- I found my best friend’s number saved in my husband’s phone as “Work.” We’ve been friends for 11 years, so it made no sense. When I confronted her, she just started crying and couldn’t say anything. My hands were shaking while I went through their messages.
Then my husband sent her a new photo. Right after that, he typed, “Don’t you dare tell her yet. I’ll tell her when I’m ready.” I felt sick reading it, thinking the worst. Then I scrolled up and realized they’d been planning something for months.
It was a whole setup for a small art studio because I had once said I missed painting. The photo he sent was of the final space, all ready. My friend finally said, “I didn’t want to lie to you, but he asked me to help.”
I just sat there and cried, but this time for a completely different reason. It reminded me that sometimes, even when things look bad at first, there’s still love and compassion quietly working behind the scenes.
Do you have similar stories of compassion to share with us? Comment them below!
I am working in Sales in an organisation from last five years.whenever it comes to generate revenue I had failed and have to listen a lot, but when ever I had gone with difficult time my seniors and Management stood with me without speaking any word.
I truly get oblige by this and wants to thank my seniors and Management for the same.
Comments
Uhhh no, this sounds like a cover up. Don't be so naive. Why would he save her name as work????