12 Success Stories That Remind Us Office Kindness Is a Quiet Strength We Often Forget

About 7 yrs ago we had a new couple attending our church. I made a point to introduce myself made them feel welcome invited them to join my group for lunch.i ended up moving 6.5 yrs ago and was no longer attending. I just moved back and returned to my church. They couple is still there. And they tell me everytime they see me at church how welcoming I made them feel that first time. I was passing on how I was treated when I first started attending