I Was Fired for My Age, Now HR Is Begging Me to Return

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 55. I gave 24 years to a marketing company.

A few weeks ago, HR called me in and said they were letting me go because they wanted “fresh minds” and “a new perspective to take the company forward.” I took my compensation and walked out.

6 weeks later, HR called again, this time begging me to come back to “train the newbies and share my experience.” Turns out a “fresh perspective” wasn’t enough. They needed my know-how. I said yes.

What no one knows is that for years I’d felt undervalued, so I’d been quietly building my exit plan. I had already launched my own small agency. A tiny office. A few clients I’d won through networking. And it was going well.

So, on my first day back, they froze when I sent an email to everyone. It said, “Dear colleagues, I’m not here to train you. I’m here to make an announcement. I’ve launched my own agency, and I’m recruiting. If you want to grow with people who value you and respect work ethics, send me your CV.”

The reaction was instant. The board was horrified. Within minutes I was pulled into a meeting where HR called me “ungrateful.” Then came the threat: they said they’d destroy my reputation in the market and tell everyone I’m “unreliable.”

I didn’t argue. I just left.

I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I still wonder: did I make a bad decision starting over at 55?

And if you were me, what would you do next to make this business successful?

Sincerely,

Caroline