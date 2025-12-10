I Refuse to Work With the Manager Who Fired Me Years Ago

Dear Bright Side,

Hi! My name is Josie, I am 31.

I was fired from my old job by my supervisor, Simon, after I refused to keep doing his work for him. He would dump tasks on me, disappear for endless coffee breaks, then take the credit at the end of the day.

After two weeks, I finally confronted him. He called me “lazy” and accused me of “avoiding responsibilities”. Since he was senior, he had the power, and he fired me.

I left and eventually found another company. I’ve been here for 3 years, and everything has been great. I’ve grown a lot, learned so much, and genuinely felt happy here.

Then I found out Simon left his old job, got hired at my current company, and is joining our team. Worse, he’s going to be my supervisor again.

When I heard the news, it felt like my worst nightmare coming back. I went straight to HR and said, “I’m not working with the guy who fired me unfairly. He’s unprofessional and avoids his duties.” She just smiled and didn’t say anything.

The next day, HR emailed everyone:

“Dear colleagues, please join us in welcoming Mr. Simon L. as your new supervisor. And to get him acquainted with our workflow and customs, our team member Josie will be assisting him and guiding him for the first two months.”

I read it twice, thinking it had to be a joke. It wasn’t. HR had decided I would be the one to “assist” Simon, because it would help us “move past the tension” and “start fresh”.

I smiled and nodded.

After lunch, everyone walked in and froze when they saw my desk empty. I told HR I was leaving. I can’t work in an environment where I’m expected to support the person who mistreated me and fired me.

Now I’m torn. Is leaving a mistake?

I’ve spent 3 good years here, and it feels unfair to lose a job I love because of one person. But I also can’t imagine working under him again.

What should I do?

Josie