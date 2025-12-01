All they're offering you is the possibility of a, small, raise down the line. And you're not the reason others left, the company is. Congrats on your new, and better, job.
I Refused Extra Work, and Now HR Is Cutting My Salary
Workplace conflict and unfair treatment are becoming more common as companies cut costs and push employees harder. Many workers are dealing with HR issues, salary cuts, and rising pressure in toxic job environments. Recently, we received a letter from a reader who found herself in exactly this kind of situation.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My company laid off staff to “cut costs.” Then they made me and my remaining colleagues take the extra workload, with no raise.
I refused to do it. HR said, “Then we’ll reduce your salary — you should be grateful you still have a job.” I just smiled.
The next day, I came in and revealed that I was quitting. I told HR, “I got a job offer from a competitor, and I’m taking it. At least they don’t expect me to work for free.”
Then I added, “Being grateful doesn’t mean being taken for granted.”
But that’s not the end...
Everybody froze in horror when they discovered that I had been talking with the management of the new company about hiring 2 of my other colleagues too. They’re expanding and needed more staff, so my colleagues sent their résumés and were accepted.
We’ve been worried for months about layoffs at our company, so when management started expecting us to do unpaid work, leaving became the only logical option.
Now the office is in chaos. I’m being blamed for convincing my colleagues to quit, and management knows that losing 3 senior employees, on top of the layoffs they already made, will leave the company badly understaffed.
Now I’m being called “unprofessional,” and HR told me I would “regret my decision” because this was supposedly my chance to stay loyal to the company I’ve been with for nine years and “eventually earn a promotion.”
Did I make the wrong choice?
Should I have stayed, been patient, and endured everything just because I’ve already invested so many years into this company?
Heather
Thank you, Heather, for writing to us and trusting us with your story. You shared your experience with clarity and courage, and it’s clear how much pressure you’ve been under. We’ve looked closely at everything you went through, and here are our tips based on your story.
Treat HR’s Comments as Panic, Not Reality.
HR calling you “unprofessional” is their fear talking, not an accurate reflection of your actions. Losing 3 senior employees after layoffs puts them in survival mode. Blaming you is easier than admitting their poor decisions created this crisis.
Rejecting unpaid work and salary threats isn’t misconduct — it’s self-respect. Their “you’ll regret this” line is emotional pressure, not truth. Don’t let their panic shape how you view your own professionalism.
See Your Exit as Strategy, Not Betrayal.
You didn’t quit impulsively; you moved toward a company that is stable and expanding. That is a smart career decision, not disloyalty. Staying only because you invested nine years is the sunk cost fallacy — a trap companies rely on to keep employees stuck.
They broke loyalty first when they demanded free labor and threatened your pay. Your new employer values you and your colleagues based on merit. That alone proves your judgment was sound.
Stop Owning Responsibility That Isn’t Yours.
Your colleagues chose to apply for the new jobs themselves; you didn’t pressure or manipulate them. They saw the same warning signs you did — layoffs, unpaid workload, and weak leadership. Adults choosing better opportunities isn’t your moral burden. Management wants to pin the blame on you because shifting responsibility is easier than fixing the workplace culture.
Remind yourself that you didn’t cause the chaos — you escaped it. Their staffing crisis is the consequence of their own choices, not yours.
Focus on the Opportunity You Gained, Not the Guilt They Want You to Feel.
The new company trusted your skills, your leadership, and even hired people you recommended. That’s a huge vote of confidence and shows your professional influence. Your old company used fear, guilt, and threats; your new one offers growth and respect.
When HR says you “threw away a chance,” what they mean is you stopped letting them underpay you. Promotions shouldn’t be promised only after you accept exploitation. You didn’t walk away from a future, you walked toward a better one.
Comments
No you should not of stayed and you or anyone else for that matter should not be forced to work unpaid. They were trying to force you to do the work of multiple people without the compensation that comes with it. They decided to try and cut your wages because you stuck up for yourself so at that point you had no choice but to look elsewhere for a job. Loyalty means nothing if you can't afford to live or pay bills. Loyalty is also a 2 way street they showed you what they think of you and your colleagues so why would you continue to show them loyalty.
I hope you are much happier in your new job you deserve to work somewhere that values you
“You”ll regret this” isn’t emotional pressure. ITS A THREAT, and should be reported to law enforcement and a report created. Yes it’s a civil matter, but create a paper trail, and talk to a lawyer.