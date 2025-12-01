I Refused Extra Work, and Now HR Is Cutting My Salary

Dear Bright Side,

My company laid off staff to “cut costs.” Then they made me and my remaining colleagues take the extra workload, with no raise.

I refused to do it. HR said, “Then we’ll reduce your salary — you should be grateful you still have a job.” I just smiled.

The next day, I came in and revealed that I was quitting. I told HR, “I got a job offer from a competitor, and I’m taking it. At least they don’t expect me to work for free.”

Then I added, “Being grateful doesn’t mean being taken for granted.”

But that’s not the end...

Everybody froze in horror when they discovered that I had been talking with the management of the new company about hiring 2 of my other colleagues too. They’re expanding and needed more staff, so my colleagues sent their résumés and were accepted.

We’ve been worried for months about layoffs at our company, so when management started expecting us to do unpaid work, leaving became the only logical option.

Now the office is in chaos. I’m being blamed for convincing my colleagues to quit, and management knows that losing 3 senior employees, on top of the layoffs they already made, will leave the company badly understaffed.

Now I’m being called “unprofessional,” and HR told me I would “regret my decision” because this was supposedly my chance to stay loyal to the company I’ve been with for nine years and “eventually earn a promotion.”

Did I make the wrong choice?

Should I have stayed, been patient, and endured everything just because I’ve already invested so many years into this company?

Heather