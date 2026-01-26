I Refused to Fire a Soon-to-Be-Mother and End Her Career Just Because I Am in HR

Hey, Bright Side,

I’m currently at the center of a corporate firestorm, and I don’t know if I’ll have a job by Monday. Last week, one of our top engineers announced she was pregnant. The very next morning, my boss walked into my office and handed me her termination papers, citing “sudden performance issues.”

I’ve been with this company long enough to know her file is flawless—five years of perfect reviews and a promotion just six months ago. When I refused to process the termination, my boss went cold. He leaned over my desk and said, “It’s an order, not a request. Her career died the moment she chose a baby over this firm!”

I was still reeling when she walked into my office an hour later, sobbing. But it wasn’t just about the pregnancy. She handed me her phone, and my stomach dropped. “He texted me two weeks ago asking me on a date,” she whispered. “I said no. Then I told everyone about the baby. Now this.”

The messages were undeniable. He had been harassing her for months under the guise of “mentorship.” I realized the “performance issues” were a complete fabrication intended to cover up both pregnancy discrimination and retaliation for a rejected romantic advance.

Instead of processing her exit, I spent the afternoon helping her file a formal complaint and securing copies of those texts for our legal counsel.

So, Bright Side, did I do the right thing by defying a direct order, or have I just sabotaged my own career to save hers? How do I handle a boss who now views me as the enemy?

Best,

Rachel Gr.