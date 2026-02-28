I Work in HR and My Boss Told Me Not to Hire the Best Candidates

“Have you ever crushed an interview, only to get an email saying you’re ‘overqualified’? It makes no sense. Why would being too good at the job be a bad thing?

OP here. I work in HR, and I’m done with the lies. We tell people they’ll ‘get bored,’ but that’s just a script.

A few months ago, a guy named Mark applied. He was a legend—15 years of experience and a resume that put our whole team to shame. He was fine with lower pay because he just wanted to work near his house to see his kids. My boss saw the resume and trashed it instantly. ‘Overqualified,’ he said.

My boss wasn’t worried about Mark’s boredom. He was worried Mark would see that the boss has no idea what he’s doing.

My boss is a manager who doesn’t actually understand the technical work. If he hired Mark, Mark would realize within a week that the boss was making massive, expensive mistakes. My boss knew that if the higher-ups saw Mark’s work, they’d realize they didn’t need a middle-manager anymore—they needed Mark. He was afraid Mark would take his position.

The company doesn’t want the ‘best.’ They want someone they can control. They want a junior who thinks the boss is a genius, not a pro who knows the boss is incompetent.

We hired a kid with zero experience instead. He’s ‘enthusiastic,’ which just means he doesn’t know enough to realize the boss is clueless. My boss gets to feel safe, while the guy who could have actually saved the company is still sitting at home.”