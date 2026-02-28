I Work in HR and My Boss Told Me Not to Hire the Best Candidates
Being told you’re “overqualified” can feel like one of the most confusing rejections in the job search. After all, isn’t experience supposed to be an advantage? One reader shared an eye-opening story from inside the hiring world, revealing that sometimes this phrase may hide uncomfortable truths about workplace insecurity and control.
The letter:
“Have you ever crushed an interview, only to get an email saying you’re ‘overqualified’? It makes no sense. Why would being too good at the job be a bad thing?
OP here. I work in HR, and I’m done with the lies. We tell people they’ll ‘get bored,’ but that’s just a script.
A few months ago, a guy named Mark applied. He was a legend—15 years of experience and a resume that put our whole team to shame. He was fine with lower pay because he just wanted to work near his house to see his kids. My boss saw the resume and trashed it instantly. ‘Overqualified,’ he said.
My boss wasn’t worried about Mark’s boredom. He was worried Mark would see that the boss has no idea what he’s doing.
My boss is a manager who doesn’t actually understand the technical work. If he hired Mark, Mark would realize within a week that the boss was making massive, expensive mistakes. My boss knew that if the higher-ups saw Mark’s work, they’d realize they didn’t need a middle-manager anymore—they needed Mark. He was afraid Mark would take his position.
The company doesn’t want the ‘best.’ They want someone they can control. They want a junior who thinks the boss is a genius, not a pro who knows the boss is incompetent.
We hired a kid with zero experience instead. He’s ‘enthusiastic,’ which just means he doesn’t know enough to realize the boss is clueless. My boss gets to feel safe, while the guy who could have actually saved the company is still sitting at home.”
Thank you for sharing this perspective.
The term “overqualified” is one of the most common — and most frustrating — explanations job seekers hear, and your story highlights why it can feel so vague.
In many cases, companies do worry about practical issues: whether a candidate will stay long-term, whether the role matches their goals, or whether expectations around salary and growth align. But your letter points to a different, and very real, dynamic that can exist in unhealthy workplaces: fear.
Strong, experienced candidates can unintentionally expose gaps in leadership, inefficiency, or weak management. In environments where insecurity drives decisions, hiring can become less about competence and more about comfort. Instead of seeking the best person for the job, some managers prioritize people who won’t challenge the status quo.
That kind of culture doesn’t just hurt applicants — it hurts businesses.
For job seekers, it’s important to remember: being labeled “overqualified” isn’t always a reflection of your value. Sometimes it reflects a company that isn’t ready for the level of skill, independence, or accountability you bring.
The right workplace won’t fear experience — it will recognize it as an asset.
How to Respond When You’re Told You’re “Overqualified”.
Being labeled “overqualified” can feel frustrating, but there are smart ways to address it and turn it into an advantage.
Acknowledge your experience — without sounding defensive.
There’s no need to call yourself “overqualified.” Instead, briefly acknowledge that your background exceeds the role’s requirements and show you’re comfortable with that.
Explain your motivation clearly.
Hiring managers worry experienced candidates won’t stay long. Be honest about why you want the job — whether it’s stability, a shorter commute, or a career shift — and frame it positively. Focus on how your skills will benefit the company.
Keep it simple and professional.
Avoid overcomplicating your language. Present your expertise clearly and concisely. Dress and communicate in a way that aligns with the company’s culture.
Research the company.
Demonstrate genuine interest. Knowing the organization’s goals and challenges shows you’re not applying randomly — you want this role.
Use your network.
A referral can ease concerns about your intentions and reinforce your reliability.
Sell your strengths strategically.
Show how your experience makes you efficient, adaptable, and ready to contribute immediately.
Tailor your resume.
Highlight relevant skills for the specific position — even if they come from earlier stages in your career. Focus on fit, not hierarchy.
Being overqualified isn’t a flaw. With the right approach, it can become your strongest selling point.
