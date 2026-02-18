14 Moments When a Kind Heart Was the Only Shelter

A pizza guy once showed up at my door with the wrong order. I told him it wasn’t mine, but he looked so stressed, so I paid anyway. As I was closing the door, he said, “Thank you. My mom’s in the hospital, and I can’t afford to get fired.”

3 days later, he came back—not with pizza, but with flowers. He said, “Your kindness got me through that shift.” I’d forgotten about it already. He hadn’t.