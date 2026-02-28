I’m Vegan and Refused to Pay for a Team Dinner I Couldn’t Eat — Now HR Is Involved

Dear Tony,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



Don’t make this about being vegan, make it about consent and wage deductions. Your boss didn’t just pick a restaurant that excluded you.



He created a mandatory team event at a venue that couldn’t reasonably accommodate your documented dietary restrictions, told you to “just order sides,” then announced a bill split after the meal, and HR deducted money from your salary without your authorization.



That’s the part you fight. Put everything in writing. Reply to HR calmly and professionally: explain that you raised dietary concerns in advance, that you were told to attend, that the cost-sharing was not disclosed beforehand, and that you did not authorize a payroll deduction.



Ask them to clarify the company policy that allows deducting wages for a voluntary social meal and request reimbursement of the deducted amount. Keep it factual, no emotion, no moral argument. If you have medical documentation of allergies, attach it.



This shifts the issue from “picky employee” to “employee with legitimate dietary limitations who was financially penalized.” If they double down, escalate respectfully, request a formal meeting, review your contract, and check local labor laws regarding unauthorized deductions.



You don’t need to be confrontational, but you absolutely shouldn’t normalize being charged $120 for food you couldn’t eat at an event you didn’t consent to finance.

