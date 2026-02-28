OF COURSE YOU SHOULD FIGHT IT. WHAT THEY DID WAS ILLEGAL. THEY CAN'T TAKE MONEY OUT OF YOUR PAYCHECK, FOR ANYTHING, OTHER THAN LEGAL STANDARD DEDUCTIONS. I.E. TAXES, FICA, ETC... THEY ALSO CAN'T FORCE YOU, TO PAY FOR ANY PART OF SOMEONE ELSE'S MEAL, UNLESS YOU WERE INFORMED, AND AGREED, BEFORE THE EVENT. HE DIDN'T GIVE YOU AN OPTION TO NOT GO, SO HE COULD GET YOU TO PAY FOR SOMETHING, THAT HE SHOULD BE PAYING FOR, ENTIRELY. THE COMPANY BENEFITS FROM A HAPPY CLIENT. YOU DON'T BENEFIT PERSONALLY. BOSS INVITED YOU TO A "CELEBRATION", YOU DON'T PAY FOR THAT. CONTACT YOUR LABOR BOARD AND A LABOR ATTORNEY. MAYBE A LETTER, WITH A LAWYERS TITLE ON IT, WILL SHAKE THEM UP.
I’m Vegan and Refused to Pay for a Team Dinner I Couldn’t Eat — Now HR Is Involved
Your food choices are often linked to your health. Some people become pescatarian because of allergies, and some cut our meat because the risks posed by methane gas. But whatever the choice may be you shouldn’t have to defend it in the workplace. One of our readers shared how his boss refused to accept his choices and involved HR to resolve the dispute.
This is Tony’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I have been a lifelong vegan. It’s mostly because I have a lot of allergies toward food stuffs and the vegan culture offers everything I can eat while removing what I can’t. It’s convenient and safe because I’m sure people who try to cook for me won’t accidently use something I can’t eat.
It had never been a problem at work or in my personal life. But recently my boss did something that had me wondering if I had been looking at things all wrong. We landed a massive client and as a celebratory thing my boss took the team to a seafood restaurant.
I pulled him aside and said that there were a lot of things on the menu that I couldn’t eat. But he looked at me like I was overreacting and said, “Just order some sides then.” After carefully looking through the menu I saw that the veggie soup was the only thing I could eat so I ordered that.
But that wasn’t the last surprise our boss had in store for us that night. When the bill came he took us all by surprise by saying he’d be splitting it and we were each supposed to pay $120. I refused to pay that much since there was barely anything I could eat.
When he asked what I thought was fair I said, “I’ll pay my $14.” My boss smirked but didn’t argue. On Monday morning HR sent me and email. I opened it and went cold when I saw that they had subtracted the rest of the money from my salary and issued me with a written warning.
Now I’m wondering what I should do. So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I fight this? Or should I just keep my head down?
Regards,
Tony L.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Tony,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
Don’t make this about being vegan, make it about consent and wage deductions. Your boss didn’t just pick a restaurant that excluded you.
He created a mandatory team event at a venue that couldn’t reasonably accommodate your documented dietary restrictions, told you to “just order sides,” then announced a bill split after the meal, and HR deducted money from your salary without your authorization.
That’s the part you fight. Put everything in writing. Reply to HR calmly and professionally: explain that you raised dietary concerns in advance, that you were told to attend, that the cost-sharing was not disclosed beforehand, and that you did not authorize a payroll deduction.
Ask them to clarify the company policy that allows deducting wages for a voluntary social meal and request reimbursement of the deducted amount. Keep it factual, no emotion, no moral argument. If you have medical documentation of allergies, attach it.
This shifts the issue from “picky employee” to “employee with legitimate dietary limitations who was financially penalized.” If they double down, escalate respectfully, request a formal meeting, review your contract, and check local labor laws regarding unauthorized deductions.
You don’t need to be confrontational, but you absolutely shouldn’t normalize being charged $120 for food you couldn’t eat at an event you didn’t consent to finance.
Tony finds himself in a difficult position. He needs to chose between his job and the diet that has proven to work for him. But if he does choose to fight this, the law should be on his side and HR should end up with the short end of the stick.
