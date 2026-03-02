My Stepson Humiliated Me for Being Vegan—I Taught Him a Harsh Lesson

Hi, Bright Side,

I have been living with my husband and my stepson, “Leo” (19M), for about a year. I’ve been vegan for a decade. I don’t mind that they eat meat, but since I do 90% of the cooking and grocery shopping, the dinners I make are vegan. Leo mocked my vegan cooking every dinner. Every time he would call it “grass,” “rabbit food,” or “garden scraps.”

Last weekend, we went out to a restaurant. Leo ordered a steak that cost $140. When the bill came, he pushed it to me, grinned, and said, “You can cover this. You’ve saved enough money eating leaves this month to pay for a real cow.” I just paid the bill, smiled, and stayed quiet.

I waited until Tuesday, when my husband was away on a business trip. When Leo got home that evening, he went to the kitchen. He went pale when he saw an empty fridge and bare cupboards. I’d removed everything I’d bought. I left a note on the counter: “Find real food.”

He was furious. He called me petty and insane. I told him that if he wanted “real food,” he was an adult with a part-time job and could go buy it himself.

For the next two weeks, he ate instant noodles. Last night, I finally cooked at home again. I made a huge pot of creamy garlic and mushroom pasta (vegan, obviously). Leo came out of his room and ate the entire thing. When he finished, he looked at me and said, “This is actually good. I’m sorry.”

My husband thinks I went a bit too far by clearing the whole kitchen, but I think the lesson finally landed. Was I really wrong? That’s my house.

Carol