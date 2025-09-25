14 Entitled People Who Think the World Revolves Around Them

They want your seat, your food, even your vacation days—and if you dare say no, suddenly you’re the villain. But here’s the twist: the drama doesn’t just stop... it may turn into the kind of karma they can’t script.

  • I was having a small birthday dinner with friends at a restaurant, and when the cake arrived with lit candles, everyone started singing. Out of nowhere, a mom from a nearby table walks over with her toddler and says, “Let him blow out the candles, he loves doing that.” I thought she was joking, but she was dead serious.
    I was caught off guard, so my friend stepped in and said, “It’s her birthday.” The mom actually scoffed and said, “So? He’s just a kid. Don’t be rude.”
    I blew out my own candles, and she walked away, muttering that I ruined her evening. Sorry, but your kid is not entitled to hijack someone else’s celebration. © Annual-Strength-751 / Reddit
  • I was working at my usual coffee shop when a woman came up and asked if she could borrow my charger just for a second. No problem. A minute later, I see her unplug it, drop it into her bag, and start walking away.
    Me: Uh, that’s mine.
    Her: Oh, I thought you wouldn’t mind. You probably have more at home.
    Ma’am. This is not a free-range charger farm. © Pretend_Swan_2008 / Reddit
  • I work in a very old building. There is only one small bathroom for the two floors, and it only has two stalls and one sink.
    I walked in needing to use the facilities, and a woman was talking on her phone by the sink. I headed to the stall, and she stopped me. “Sorry, can you wait outside until I finish my call?” I was shocked and then very annoyed. I said, “No. It’s an emergency,” and went in.
    She got all huffy and said, “Hang on. I have to leave the room I’m in.” Lady, if you don’t want bathroom noises in the background of your call, don’t go to the only bathroom in the building. © H***sBellsBetsyRoss / Reddit
  • I was working in a café. A lady came to the counter to order. This was the conversation.
    Lady: “I’ll just have the usual.”
    Me: “I’m sorry, what is that?”
    Lady: “You should know by now, you’ve worked here long enough, don’t you think it’s time you learned?”
    Me: “Lady, I work 3 jobs, I serve dozens of customers a week, do you honestly think I remember what one person orders?”
    Lady: “Well, you should remember mine.”
    I just stood there until she told me what she wanted. © LeaveInteresting3290 / Reddit
  • Was at Costco the other day, minding my business in the refrigerated section, checking out one of those premade meal things. Out of nowhere, I hear a “Get that for me.”
    I look to my left—there’s a woman in one of those Hoveround scooters. No cast, no crutches.
    I say, “Are you talking to me?” She points at something on the shelf and, without flinching, repeats, “Get that for me.”
    I just stared at her. Not a please, not an excuse me, not even a hint of a question. Just a straight-up command like I was her personal attendant. After a moment of silence where she clearly couldn’t tell what was wrong, I replied with a simple, “No.” © Dlicatefnflower / Reddit
  • So I was doing some grocery shopping, and I was wearing my hat with Pokémon patches on it. I got to the checkout, and there was this woman there with her 2 kids. The kids were misbehaving, and she was yelling at them.
    That’s when the boy saw my hat and said, “Mom, I like her hat.” Next thing I know, the woman is telling me to give my hat to her kid because I am too old for it. She even tried to reach over and yank it off my head. I told her to go away and that I didn’t have to give my hat to her or her kid. © blackcat218 / Reddit
  • At my office, parking spots are assigned. Mine is close to the entrance, and one day I found a luxury SUV parked in it. A woman walking by said, “Oh, that’s mine now. I need it more than you do.”
    I went to HR, and they confirmed no changes had been made, my spot was still mine. So I called security. They checked the plates... and it turned out her SUV wasn’t even registered to park there at all.
    She got a boot on her car and a ticket for trespassing. She was very furious when she came back and even demanded that I fix it. © Mike / Bright Side
  • I was just standing outside a bakery waiting for my friend to pick me up. Lady walks up, rattles the door. Locked.
    She sees me standing there, in a black hoodie and jeans, holding a coffee. “Well?? Are you going to open or not? It’s already 8!”
    I blink, “Uh.... I don’t work here.” She actually rolls her eyes, “Don’t lie. You’re literally standing at the door.” I step aside, “I’m literally just loitering.”
    She starts pulling on the handle like that’s going to make it magically open, “I’m going to report you. This is terrible customer service.” Okay. Good luck with that, lady. © DadJokeDeals / Reddit
  • My brother surprised me with a trip to Scotland for my birthday. Due to tight finances, it was just the two of us. He is married and has two kids.
    His wife had said she was happy for me and didn’t mind holding down the fort for a week while we’re on the trip. She and I have never been close, and quite frankly, we just tolerate each other for the sake of keeping the peace.
    The trip was amazing, and I loved every second of it. Imagine my surprise when I get a text three days after coming back from my SIL telling me off and calling me rude and ungrateful cause I didn’t send her a text thanking her for “babysitting” on her own and having to do everything around her house for a whole week while I had fun with her husband (yup, that’s exactly how she worded it). © Relevant_Artichoke24 / Reddit
  • This came from a coworker, of all people. We’re not close, just casually office-level friendly.
    He came up to me the other day and said, “Hey, I saw you’ve got the last week of August off. Would you mind canceling it so I can use the time? My girlfriend booked us a cruise, but I’m out of PTO.”
    I honestly thought he was kidding. I laughed and said, “Wait, you want my vacation days... for your cruise?” He looked annoyed and went, “Wow, seriously? You’re being kind of heartless.”
    Heartless? For not handing over my time so he can float around in the Caribbean? I work all year for that time off. He can enjoy the cruise when he earns his own. © IntelligentCapSoftly / Reddit
  • So I live in a small apartment complex. I like to cook spicy food. Nothing crazy, just garlic, chili, and cumin kind of stuff.
    Last week, I was making shakshuka, and I heard a knock. It’s my neighbor from two doors down. She looks pissed. She says, “Can you not?” I’m like: “Not... what?” She says, “Cook that. Whatever it is. It’s offensive.”
    I laugh nervously, “It’s eggs and tomatoes.” She says, “My dog has a sensitive nose. He was shaking from the smell.” I say, “Maybe don’t keep your windows open?” She says, “Maybe you should stop being selfish?”
    I blink. She’s dead serious. Then she says, “I’m going to talk to the landlord if this happens again.” I just smiled, said, “Tell him I’ll save him a plate,” and closed the door.
    Guess what? Cooked the same dish again the next day. Added extra garlic. Haven’t heard from her since. © Previous-Change-4346 / Reddit
  • My husband (67y), “Mike,” unfortunately, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and has great difficulty with his speech. Our current neighbors have been there approximately 6 months. Their lease directs that they’re responsible for their own lawn care.
    We own a very nice zero-turn mower. Mike absolutely loves mowing our lawn. We have met them, and they have been made clearly aware of Mike’s diagnosis and difficulties.
    A few months ago, the neighbor, Sue (~70y/o), saw Mike cleaning our mower. She walked right up to him and said, “Hey, Mike. We don’t have a mower and were thinking you could mow our yard when you mow yours! We’ll buy the gas for ours.”
    Not a word about paying for his effort and time, or the wear and tear, or the maintenance on the mower. Nothing. Mike’s response was a few stutters, but he couldn’t form a response.
    Sue then knocks on my door and informs me to remind Mike to begin mowing her lawn each time he mows ours, because he just agreed to do it for the cost of gas for theirs. I gave a rumbling laugh and set her straight! © Gigi2Ky-Zay / Reddit
  • On a flight, a woman asked me to give up my window seat because her little boy was crying that he wanted it. I politely refused, since I’d paid extra. She started yelling that I was “heartless” and pulled out her phone to record me.
    So I decided to quietly record her back, just in case I needed evidence. The flight attendant came over, checked my boarding pass, and told her to stop, or she would be removed from the flight. She turned bright red and sulked the rest of the flight. © Jessica / Bright Side
  • My neighbor demanded I move my car from the public street because “it ruined the view from her window.” I told her it was a legal spot, but she insisted her family “deserves” better scenery.
    The next morning, I froze when I saw a nasty note on my windshield saying she’d called the city to report me. Later that day, an officer showed up, laughed, and said everything was fine. When she saw me outside afterward, she slammed her window shut and hasn’t spoken to me since. © Richard / Bright Side

