14 Entitled People Who Think the World Revolves Around Them

And entitlement doesn’t always stop at strangers demanding seats or neighbors policing your cooking—sometimes it strikes at the heart of your own family. One dad, who raised his daughter alone for years, suddenly faced a staggering claim: his ex announced she was “ready” to be a mom again and dropped a DNA test, insisting he wasn’t the real father. After years of devotion, he’s forced to decide—give in to her demand or stand his ground: My Ex Wanted to Steal Our Daughter From Me.