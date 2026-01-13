I Canceled My Sister’s Free Childcare—Her Cruel Words Cost Her My Support

Dear Bright Side,



When we were young, my sister and I were very close, and that didn’t change over the years, or at least that was what I thought. So when she had kids and asked me to babysit them, there was no doubt in my mind, I immediately agreed.



So I’ve been my sister’s free babysitter for the last 5 years and I never second-guessed my decision. I love the kids and want to spend as much time with them as I can. So every weekend or any time my sister called and said there was an emergency, I was there.



Last week, my sister asked me to watch the kids for 2 weeks while she went on vacation to Hawaii with her husband. She said that their anniversary was coming up, and her husband wanted to treat her with a special trip, so of course I agreed.



But while watching the kids yesterday, I overheard my sister and her husband talking. I gasped when she started gasping and told her husband, “Anyway, my sister has always done what I told her to. She’s like a little lapdog that will do anything to get my affection, even though I feel nothing for her.”