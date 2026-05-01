10 Pedicure Trends to Keep Your Feet in Style for Summer 2026
Sandal season is here! For Spring/Summer 2026, the “Clean Girl” aesthetic shifts toward Quiet Luxury, featuring high-shine finishes, milky pastels, and expensive-looking minimalism.
Whether for a tropical vacation or a city style, these 10 trending pedicure looks—scouted from runway shifts and salon secrets—are the top viral staples set to dominate the warmer months.
Velvet Pedicure
Magnetic and velvet finishes are being singled out as part of 2026’s texture-forward nail mood. This texture creates a plush, light-shifting finish that feels richer than shimmer and more striking than a plain gloss. On toes, velvet works best in champagne, rose, soft bronze or muted mauve.
How to achieve it:
- Use magnetic velvet polish
- Stick to soft metallic shades for mass appeal
- Avoid combining it with heavy art so the texture stays the star
Deep Mediterranean Blue
For those who love dark colors even in summer, a deep, blackened navy is the 2026 choice. It’s cooler and more modern than black, inspired by the deep waters of the Aegean sea.
- Pro Tip: Ensure a super-glossy top coat to keep it looking fresh. Matte darks can look “flat” in the summer sun, so shine is essential.
Shimmering Lavender
Lavender remains a powerhouse, but the 2026 iteration is more luminous. This look uses a soft lilac base with a very fine, iridescent shimmer that reflects the light beautifully, making your toes look like they’re under a soft-focus filter.
- The Vibe: It bridges the gap between a classic floral spring vibe and a modern, trendy aesthetic. It feels fresh, ethereal, and incredibly clean.
Sheer Peach
Inspired by a “sun-kissed” glow, this trend utilizes jelly formulas. Instead of an opaque orange, this is a translucent, juicy tint that lets your natural nail shine through.
- Pro Tip: This is the best “low-maintenance” look; the sheer finish makes the grow-out at the cuticle nearly invisible.
- How to achieve the look: Use a sheer peach “jelly” polish. Apply three thin layers to build a glassy depth that looks like polished candy.
Gingham Accent
Gingham gives a pedicure a soft summer mood without becoming too niche. It feels picnic-inspired, polished and seasonal, especially in white-and-blue, white-and-red or white-and-butter-yellow combinations. The best way to use it for a broad audience is as an accent design, usually on the big toe, while the other nails stay in a matching solid color.
How to achieve it:
- Paint the small nails in one matching color
- Create the gingham only on the big toe
- Use thin, semi-sheer crossing lines so the pattern stays airy
Bright Poppy Red
Red is a timeless classic, but this season’s version is a warm Poppy Red. It’s a vibrant, orange-leaning red that perfectly complements gold jewelry and tanned skin.
- The Secret: It must be High-Gloss. Use a plumping gel-effect top coat to give it that expensive, lacquered finish that lasts through sand and saltwater.
Pearly White
This is the sophisticated evolution of the white pedicure. Instead of the strong, bright shimmery white look that was trending in previous years, 2026 favors a softer, milky pearl finish that mimics the inside of a seashell.
- Why it’s a staple: It’s incredibly versatile and matches every outfit, providing a subtle shimmer that looks expensive in the sunlight.
Muted Matcha Green
For a look that feels fresh and earthy, Matcha Green is the “new neutral.” It’s a muted, sage-adjacent pastel that feels calming and high-end.
- Why it works: It pairs beautifully with summer’s favorite fabrics like white linen and raffia accessories, making it a top choice for vacation style.
Translucent Rose Pink
Commonly called “Soap Nails,” this trend is about looking like you just left a five-star spa. It’s a sheer, rosy pink with a “wet” look finish.
- The Vibe: It’s the #1 trend for the “Clean Girl” aesthetic. It’s all about healthy, groomed and ultra-glossy nails.
- How to achieve the look: After thorough prep, apply one coat of a sheer pink tint. Finish with two coats of a high-shine top coat for a “glass” effect.
Pale Sky Blue
While navy was long considered a classic, for Spring & Summer, there is another shade of blue that is taking reigns. Known in salons as “Blueberry Milk,” this dusty, creamy blue is a 2026 staple. It’s a sophisticated take on turquoise that feels more “Hamptons” than “pool party.”
- Why it works: The cool undertones neutralize redness in the feet, making your pedicure look crisp, bright, and professional.
The 2026 pedicure season is defined by refined simplicity and high-end finishes. Whether you choose the muted elegance of Matcha Green or the spa-fresh glow of Soap Nails, the key is a healthy, high-gloss appearance. This summer, less is more—prioritize clean lines, sheer layers, and iridescent glazes to keep your look effortlessly on-trend and expensive-looking.
Which of these trends are you most excited to try for your next salon visit?
Let us know in the comments!