9 Pedicure Ideas to Keep Your Feet Ready for Spring and Summer 2026
With spring fully here and summer 2026 right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to refresh your pedicure with shades and styles that feel polished, versatile, and easy to wear. This season, the biggest pedicure trends 2026 are leaning into classic colors, soft finishes, and subtle designs that look chic with everything from sandals to heels.
If you’re looking for a trendy pedicure for spring and summer 2026 that still feels timeless, these popular looks are set to be everywhere.
Peach sorbet
Peach sorbet is a flattering blend of soft orange and warm pink, making it one of the most universally appealing summer pedicure ideas. It brings brightness to the toes without the intensity of neon shades.
This color feels fresh, youthful, and very seasonal. It’s the perfect middle ground for those who want something brighter than nude but still easy to wear on a daily basis.
Classic red
Classic red is making a strong comeback as one of the defining pedicure shades for spring and summer 2026. After several seasons dominated by deeper, moodier reds like cherry and oxblood, the trend is shifting toward a brighter, cleaner red that feels bold, timeless, and full of energy.
This refreshed take on red brings back that iconic polished look people return to year after year, especially in warmer weather.
Chrome pastel finish
Chrome nails aren’t going anywhere—but for warmer months, they’re getting softer. Think lavender chrome, baby blue shimmer, or peachy metallic glaze.
This trend combines the viral “glazed donut” effect with seasonal pastels, creating a light-reflective, futuristic look that still feels soft and wearable.
Vanilla yellow
Creamy (or vanilla) yellow is stepping in as this year’s fresh alternative to milky white. Both shades share that same soft, clean, light-reflecting quality that makes a pedicure feel polished and effortless, but creamy yellow adds a warmer, sunnier twist.
While milky white has long been the go-to for a minimal and airy look, this creamy pastel yellow offers the same understated elegance with a softer seasonal update. It feels bright yet gentle, making it perfect for anyone who wants a pedicure that stays wearable and chic while looking a little fresher for spring 2026.
Delicate daisy accents
Floral pedicures are still trending, but in 2026 the look feels softer and more minimal. Tiny daisy accents on a neutral or pastel base add just enough detail to make the pedicure feel playful and seasonal without overwhelming the overall look.
This design is ideal for spring and early summer, especially if you want something feminine and fresh. It combines classic polish shades with a subtle nail art element that still feels wearable.
How to get the look:
- Apply a sheer nude, soft pink or pale blue base coat and let it dry fully.
- Use a dotting tool or thin nail art brush to create small white petals on one or two accent nails.
- Add a tiny yellow dot in the center of each flower.
- Keep the design minimal for a clean, elegant finish.
- Seal everything with a glossy top coat.
Rosy Beige Gloss
For those who prefer understated elegance, rosy beige is one of the most sophisticated pedicure options right now. This shade blends soft pink and beige tones to create a natural, polished finish.
Its popularity comes from its ability to look clean and put-together without drawing too much attention. It’s ideal for anyone who wants a low-maintenance pedicure that still feels intentional and refined, making it perfect for both everyday wear and professional settings.
Cobalt blue
This is a bold, statement-making shade of blue that instantly elevates any pedicure with its rich, vibrant tone. Brighter and more intense than navy, it adds a striking pop of color while still feeling polished and modern.
This shade works especially well in the warmer months, complementing sun-kissed skin and contrasting beautifully with neutral or white outfits. Cobalt blue is a confident, eye-catching choice that brings a fresh, fashion-forward edge to classic blue tones.
Minimal Line Art
Clean, abstract line art is becoming a go-to for those who want something artistic without being overwhelming. Think single curved lines, subtle swirls, or geometric accents on a neutral base.
This trend feels modern and elevated—perfect for anyone who loves design-forward nails without loud patterns.
How to achieve this look:
- Start with a nude or sheer base.
- Use a thin brush to draw minimal black, white, or metallic lines.
- Keep designs asymmetrical for a contemporary feel.
- Seal with a top coat to maintain precision.
Peony pink
Peony pink is the biggest pedicure color trend for spring-summer 2026. Bright, floral, and full of fresh energy, it gives toes a cheerful pop of color while still feeling soft, wearable, and polished. It sits between a classic pale pink and a bolder red-toned shade, which is part of its appeal: it feels playful and trend-forward without being hard to wear.
With pinks and glossy, fresh-looking finishes already showing up across 2026 nail and pedicure trend coverage, peony pink stands out as a flattering choice for anyone who wants something feminine, lively, and current.