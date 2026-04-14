9 Pedicure Ideas to Keep Your Feet Ready for Spring and Summer 2026

With spring fully here and summer 2026 right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to refresh your pedicure with shades and styles that feel polished, versatile, and easy to wear. This season, the biggest pedicure trends 2026 are leaning into classic colors, soft finishes, and subtle designs that look chic with everything from sandals to heels.

If you’re looking for a trendy pedicure for spring and summer 2026 that still feels timeless, these popular looks are set to be everywhere.