10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is officially peak pedicure season — June through August is when salon chairs fill fastest, and right now appointment slots are vanishing a week ahead. Nail techs say it’s the same shades and finishes selling out at the polish bar over and over: the Pinterest looks clients screenshot, save, and walk in asking for by name. This season’s lineup is equal parts glossy color and soft, expensive-looking shine, gel manicure all made to look incredible in sandals.
Below are the 10 pedicure trends getting booked nonstop right now, with simple steps to recreate the prettiest ones at home.
Pearl Shimmer
Pearl finishes are everywhere this June — a luminous, mermaid-inspired sheen that shifts gently in the sunlight. It adds dimension and glow without a hint of glitter, turning a simple shade into something that looks custom and quietly magical.
Sheer Coral
Sheer coral is one of the shades nail artists name first for summer 2026 — a translucent, sun-warmed wash that sits between pink and orange. It’s bright without being heavy, letting your natural nail glow through while flattering every skin tone, which is exactly why it’s a no-fail booking for sandal season.
Translucent Cherry
Translucent cherry is the grown-up answer to candy red — a glassy, see-through red that catches the light like stained glass. It delivers all the confidence of a classic red with a modern, jelly-like finish, which is why nail techs say it’s quietly replacing flat, opaque reds on toes this season.
Glass Manicure Chrome
Vogue calls this season’s chrome the “glass manicure” — a whisper-thin metallic wash that sits over a nude or warm base for a liquid, luminous shine. It’s far more wearable than full mirror-chrome, giving toes a soft, lit-from-within glow that catches the light with every step.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer nude or soft warm base and cure it fully.
- Buff a thin layer of chrome powder over a tacky no-wipe top coat with a sponge applicator.
- Dust off the excess so the wash stays delicate, not heavy.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the glass-like shine.
Blooming Watercolor
One of June’s standout nail-art looks, the blooming watercolor effect lets soft drops of color diffuse into a sheer base like ink in water. It’s the dreamy, soft-focus alternative to precise nail art, giving each toe a painterly, one-of-a-kind finish without any sharp lines.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer milky or nude base as your canvas.
- Drop a tiny dot of gel color onto the nail and gently diffuse it outward with a clean brush before curing.
- Layer a second soft shade if you want more depth.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to blend the bloom into the base.
This picture has pink purple yellow blue this is not two colors! It looks blotted.
Aquatic Blue
Cobalt had its moment, but summer 2026’s blue is quieter and cooler: aquatic blue, the oceanic shade made for beach escapes. This clear, watery blue feels like a dip in the sea, turning a simple pedicure into a vacation, flattering on every skin tone and endlessly photogenic against the sand.
Coconut White
Coconut white is the milky, creamy white nail techs reach for when a client wants something clean and expensive-looking. It enhances the tan instead of competing with it, reading polished and modern in a way standard white polish never quite achieves — the ultimate “quiet luxury” pedicure.
Soft Brown Chocolate
Soft brown tones are trending alongside the season’s pastels — a warm, milky caramel that deepens a tan and looks expensive against sandals. It’s a cozy neutral with a summer twist, carrying a pedicure effortlessly from beach days into dinner reservations.
Sweetpea Green
If Barbie pink had its moment last summer, sweetpea green is the cooler, more understated successor. Green is one of the defining color stories of 2026, and this soft, muted version reads as a fresh “new neutral” — pretty against tanned skin and far easier to wear than a bright lime.
Tortoiseshell Toes
Tortoiseshell has broken out of its amber-and-brown box for summer 2026, reimagined in unexpected combinations like cherry red on glossy black or translucent gold over nude. It’s like wearing a piece of vintage jewelry on each toe — graphic, organic, and consistently one of the most photographed looks leaving the salon.
How to get this look:
- Paint a glossy or sheer base in your chosen backdrop shade.
- Dab small, irregular patches of a contrasting color with a thin brush, leaving space between them.
- Soften the edges by gently blurring with a clean brush before curing.
- Seal with a high-gloss top coat for that glassy, tortoise-shell depth.
So which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends will you book first — glassy translucent cherry, dreamy aquatic blue, or a creamy coconut white? Tell us your pick, and save a little nail inspiration for your next trip to the salon!