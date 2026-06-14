10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is officially peak pedicure season — June through August is when salon chairs fill fastest, and right now appointment slots are vanishing a week ahead. Nail techs say it’s the same shades and finishes selling out at the polish bar over and over: the Pinterest looks clients screenshot, save, and walk in asking for by name. This season’s lineup is equal parts glossy color and soft, expensive-looking shine, gel manicure all made to look incredible in sandals.

Below are the 10 pedicure trends getting booked nonstop right now, with simple steps to recreate the prettiest ones at home.