I Refused to Pay for Our Valentine’s Dinner—Then I Learned the Heartbreaking Truth

Hello, Bright Side,

So, my boyfriend insisted on an expensive Valentine’s dinner. The bill was $380. He said, “Let’s split it!” That’s kind of weird to pay for the date your boyfriend planned for you. Well, that’s how I feel. So I refused.

Then he gave a sign to the waitress, paid the full bill in silence, got up, and left. I was sitting there, shaking. I didn’t know what to do or what to expect. That’s when the waitress leaned in and said, “I can’t keep quiet. Your boyfriend actually left a note for you.”

My heart dropped when I read, “I came here tonight with a ring. I wanted us to spend the rest of our lives together. I wanted this to be the night our future started. But I wanted to test you first. And you failed so badly.

Seeing how you’ve reacted to something as simple as supporting us as a team tonight showed me a side of you I wasn’t ready to see. It’s hard to imagine a ’forever’ with someone who prioritizes their wallet over our partnership.

You ruined everything, now you’ve got to live with it. I’m going home. Don’t call me ever again.”

I was sooooo devastated. He’d planned to propose to me. I’ve been waiting for it that long. But what hit me harder was that he actually tried to play those stupid childish games.

I know that he is a fan of Bright Side, and I hope he will read this one day: A man who loves me for seven years doesn’t “test” me with a bill. A man who wants to build a future doesn’t leave a breakup note with a waitress. You didn’t lose a wife tonight because of $190.

You lost her because you showed me what your “love” is about. Sell the ring. Use the money to buy yourself some maturity.

Angelica