I Refuse to Cash Out My Retirement to Pay for My Daughter’s Fertility Treatments

Hi, Bright Side,

Recently, my daughter begged me to cash out my retirement for her IVF treatment. I said no. She yelled, “You’re choosing money over your own grandchild!” We didn’t speak for weeks.

Last week, her husband called me. My heart stopped when he said, “Your daughter has been secretly selling her belongings and taking on debt to pay for treatments herself. Now she’s financially destroyed AND childless, and you refused to help when one more $18,000 cycle might have worked.”

But I already gave her $36,000 for those two previous cycles. I’m 62 with only $156,000 left in retirement savings after helping her. Giving another $18,000 means I’ll have given $54,000 total, over a third of my original retirement fund.

She’s drowning financially and childless after I already sacrificed so much. But, on the other hand, I’m her father, and that’s kind of my job to help my child become happy. I don’t know what to do.

Victor