My GF’s Rich Parents Humiliated Me Because I’m Poor—So I Gave Them a Reality Check

I’ve been with my girlfriend Emma for about 3 years now. She’s amazing, and I honestly can’t imagine my life without her. But her parents are a whole different story.

They have money. A lot of it. They’re the type of people who think your bank account determines your worth as a human being. I grew up middle-class. They saw my 2019 Honda and my plain clothes and treated me like garbage from day one.

Her dad has never had a real conversation with me. Once at dinner, he said, “Emma has always had a soft spot for charity cases.”