I Absolutely Refuse to Let My Brother Use the Car I Bought for My Dad

Was the car in YOUR name? If it was YOU would be on the hook for anything that happened, unless you reported it STOLEN. I know that you want to help your parents, but you can't be the one that bears the brunt of their inability to NOT give in to your brother. Maybe if he WASN'T getting help from them, he would HAVE TO RELY ON HIMSELF. You made the only choice you could. If your parents put him ahead of your common sense, EVERYTIME, you need to walk away and let them fall on their own. They have lied to you once, they will do it again.