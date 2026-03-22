Was the car in YOUR name? If it was YOU would be on the hook for anything that happened, unless you reported it STOLEN. I know that you want to help your parents, but you can't be the one that bears the brunt of their inability to NOT give in to your brother. Maybe if he WASN'T getting help from them, he would HAVE TO RELY ON HIMSELF. You made the only choice you could. If your parents put him ahead of your common sense, EVERYTIME, you need to walk away and let them fall on their own. They have lied to you once, they will do it again.
I Absolutely Refuse to Let My Brother Use the Car I Bought for My Dad
Family relationships can become complicated when trust has been broken before. One reader, Paula (35, F) shared how a generous gift meant to help their parents unexpectedly revealed a painful betrayal and forced them to make a difficult decision.
I bought my dad a car, but I had one rule.
Dear Bright Side,
I bought my dad a car a few months ago. My parents are getting older, and their old vehicle kept breaking down. I’m doing okay financially, so I wanted to help make their lives easier. But I had one rule. My brother could never drive it.
I wasn’t being unreasonable.
My brother has a long history of trouble. He’s borrowed money from my parents again and again and never paid it back. He always promises he’s about to change his life, but somehow the story always ends the same way. My parents keep believing him. So when I handed my dad the keys, I looked him straight in the eye and said, “This car is for you and Mom. But my brother is not allowed to drive it.” Dad nodded and promised.
Then my dad asked me something that made me nervous.
Last week, Dad called me. He sounded hesitant. After some small talk, he finally said my brother had an idea. Apparently, he wanted to use the car to drive for Uber so he could “fix his life.” Dad told me he thought it might be a good opportunity for him to get back on his feet. I felt that familiar knot in my stomach. I reminded Dad why I had set the rule in the first place. I said I didn’t want the car involved in any of my brother’s schemes. “I’m sorry,” I told him, “but the answer is no.” Dad sounded disappointed, but he didn’t argue. Eventually, he just said, “Okay.” I thought that was the end of it.
Then I checked the GPS.
Today I opened the GPS tracking app connected to the car. At first, I was just curious. But then I noticed the car moving all over the city. My dad rarely drives far. Usually, he just goes to the grocery store or to the park. This was different. The car kept stopping at different addresses, waiting a few minutes, then driving somewhere else. Over and over again. My blood ran cold. It looked exactly like someone doing rideshare pickups. I called my dad immediately.
The truth comes out.
Dad answered after a few rings. I asked him where the car was. There was a long silence. Then he sighed. Finally he admitted that my brother had begged him to let him try Uber “just for a few days.” Dad said he felt bad for him and thought maybe this time he was serious. “He really wants to change,” Dad said quietly. I didn’t even know what to say. I wasn’t angry that my brother asked. I was angry that my dad had gone behind my back after promising me he wouldn’t.
I had to make a difficult decision.
After that call, I sat staring at the GPS map for a long time. Then I drove to my parents’ house. When I got there, I told my dad something that broke my heart to say. If the rule couldn’t be respected, I would have to take the car back. He looked shocked at first, but I could see the guilt in his face. A few hours later, my brother returned the car. He didn’t say much. Just tossed the keys on the table and left. My dad didn’t try to stop me when I drove away but I can’t shake off the guilt. Was I too harsh?
Paula
Thank you for sharing your story, Paula. Family conflicts like this can be painful and complicated. But there are a few lessons that can help people protect themselves while still caring for loved ones.
- Set clear boundaries. Helping family doesn’t mean ignoring patterns of harmful behavior.
- Be specific about agreements. If you give something valuable, make expectations explicit.
- Trust actions more than promises. Real change shows up through consistent behavior over time.
- Protect your financial wellbeing. Good intentions shouldn’t put you at risk.
- Remember that saying no is sometimes necessary. Boundaries can be an act of care—for yourself and for others.
As parents grow older, many adult children find themselves facing tough questions about responsibility and support. In a similar story, one writer shares why they chose not to take on the full financial burden of their parents’ retirement.
Comments
If the car is in your name you absolutely did the right thing because if something happens it's on you. If it's in your name DO NOT return it because your brother will get his hands on it and your parents won't stop him and, again if something happens it's on you. Keep it locked up in your garage or sell it. If it goes missing report it stolen to the police because, as stated before, there's liability on your part. If you put it in your parents name consider this lesson learned.