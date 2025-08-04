I Refuse to Carry the Weight of My Parents’ Retirement, No Way They Move Into My House

My (28f) mom (55f) and dad (57m) have no real retirement plan. They have no savings, their house is not paid off, and they spend like they will always have money coming in.

My dad works a physically demanding job and his health has been going downhill slowly through the years. My mom will not work. She got a nursing degree, but only used it for about 5 years. She has anxiety, depression and chronic pain that makes working hard. Her student loans are also not paid off.

My mom has been telling me that they plan to live with me when they are old, just like my mom’s mother does now. I’ve tried to be nice about it. She never really took “I don’t even own a house” for an answer.

I did not leave my parents’ house until I was 27 for many reasons, so I relied on them for a long time. I did pay rent when I worked. A lot of my guilt is coming from how much they have given me. If I wanted or needed something, I got it, my whole life. I guess that’s part of the problem.

They always seemed to think it was me that would take them in, even though I’m the youngest of 3. I have an older sister (31f), but their relationship is strained. She does not plan to take them in. I have an older brother (33m), who just moved out. He feels that he might have to take them in someday.

I don’t know how his girlfriend feels about that. A large part of my brother’s paycheck was going to my parents for rent and other expenses. Now that he’s moved out, they will have a lot less extra income.