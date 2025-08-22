My Cousin Got Fired From Her Job, and Took Her Frustration Out on Me
Setting boundaries with family members can be uniquely challenging. When relatives overstep, it can create tension, misunderstandings, or even reputational issues, especially when a job is involved. This story highlights how quickly things can spiral when boundaries aren’t clearly set.
Hi, Bright Side, I am Valentina,
I run a small business. Yesterday, my cousin called to ask if she could intern at my store after being fired from her “fancy” startup job. I was surprised as she’s always said she’d never work “random jobs” like mine. I said I’ll think about it.
Later that evening, I saw she’d already followed all my store’s social pages and liked a bunch of old posts. I figured she was just showing support, but it felt sudden. The next day, to my shock, she started posting on her social media that she got a new job as a “marketing manager” and tagged my business.
I told her I wasn’t comfortable with what she did, and she started calling me a snob. She said I should be grateful she’s bringing “visibility” to my brand and that I was overreacting. I reminded her I hadn’t even confirmed anything yet, and that titles like “marketing manager” come with responsibilities and trust.
She left me on read. Now I’m stuck, wondering if I should address it again or just let it go and block her from tagging the business.
Here’s our advice to Valentina:
- Define roles and responsibilities clearly: In family-run businesses, it’s essential to establish formal roles and expectations to avoid misunderstandings and any appearance of nepotism. Written job descriptions can help everyone understand their position and authority.
- Set boundaries around public representation of your business: Social media tagging by others without consent can create image problems or false impressions. Best practice is to require explicit permission before anyone tags the business or claims a role online.
- Reinforce consequences if boundaries are crossed again: Establish what you will do if your wishes are ignored. If taggings continue unapproved, carrying through on consequences (like hiding or removing tags) helps reinforce limits.
- Seek mediation if needed to preserve family and business harmony: If informal conversations fail to resolve the issue, consider using structured dispute resolution tools or third-party mediation to de-escalate and reach workable agreements.
