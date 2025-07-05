My Niece Commented on My Body and Still Expected a Shopping Trip With Me
Sometimes, even someone we love can say something so careless that it takes the fun out of a potentially perfect day. One of our readers reached out for advice after a weird interaction with her teenage niece. What was supposed to be a fun shopping trip had to end before it even began.
Here’s what she shared with us:
Hi Bright Side!
I’ve always loved spending time with my brother’s daughter. Even though she’s thirteen now and has her own friends and interests, we’ve stayed close. I take her for lunch, we have movie nights, and I really treasure our one-on-one time together.
Side note, during the last couple of months, I’ve been struggling with how I look. I’ve recently been through a bad breakup. Let’s just say it hasn’t left me feeling — and looking — my best.
I wasn’t in the mood to hit the gym, and haven’t been taking good care of my diet as I used to. My niece always used to have a way to make me feel better when I was in a bad mood.
That’s why I was so excited about our shopping day. Problem is, my niece commented on my body right before we were about to leave. She looked me up and down and said, “Ew, is that your outfit? It’s sooo ugly.”
When I asked her what was wrong, she pointed at me and said, “It doesn’t look right on your arms.” Her words broke me. Probably because I always saw her as a sweet girl who’d never say such a thing.
She noticed I was upset, but rolled her eyes at me. Then she gave a quick “sorry,” then asked if we were still going. I said no. And she flipped out.
She said she’d been looking forward to this trip all week, texting her friends, making a list of stores to hit, and now I’d ruined everything. She started crying, saying I was too harsh. Apparently, me looking like that would have ruined the pictures we were supposed to take together.
When I told my brother and sister-in-law what happened, to my surprise, they brushed it off, too. My brother even laughed and said, “As long as she apologized, it’s fine. She’s just a kid. You don’t need to punish her over one comment.”
My sister-in-law even alluded to the fact that my niece was just looking out for me. She’d noticed I wasn’t looking my best lately, and maybe just wanted to give me a nudge. I’m sorry, but I don’t agree with that.
I don’t think she’s just a kid anymore. And her apology was in no way sincere. I feel that words matter, especially when they come so casually. Give me a nudge? For what? Who does she think she is?
Still, now I can’t help but wonder either: am I being too harsh? Should I have just accepted the quick apology and moved on? Or is setting this boundary the right thing to do? I’d really appreciate some advice.
Thanks for sharing your story! It is truly a difficult situation, but we’re hopeful there are ways for you and your niece to come out of this having an even stronger bond.
Here’s our list of tips we believe might help patch up the relationship:
- Explain why it hurt. Even teens need to understand that words matter. Have a calm conversation, telling her that making fun of their outfit can feel very personal, especially to someone who loves and supports her.
- Stay consistent. If you decided to cancel the trip, follow through. Boundaries show that disrespectful behavior has real consequences, even if it wasn’t meant to be “serious.”
- Model a better apology. Let her see what a sincere apology looks like, one that acknowledges the harm caused and offers to do better.
- Give her a path to repair. When you do reconnect, encourage her to talk with you honestly. Let her know you appreciate her company, but you need mutual respect to continue spending time together.
