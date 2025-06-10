I Banned My Niece From My House—Now Everyone Thinks I’m the Villain

I think the brother and sister in law has to replace the iPad, and apologize anyway. Yes she's a child, but she's young enough to learn right from wrong by now. I'd even ban the parents from the home, since they're teaching the niece some bad lessons. By not apologizing, not replacing the iPad, and by making excuses that "she's just a child".



Or, the niece can work off her debt by doing chores and things for the aunt. She has to learn that actions have consequences. Also, she can't just take things that are not hers, and not have anything happen to her. The parents are doing a poor job of raising her. This is a teachable moment. A 12 year old should learn a lesson like this by now. A child as young as 7 or 8 can learn this.



Just because there's a shiny, fun thing, doesn't mean they can take it, especially after being told that they could not take it home. I wouldn't have even let her touch it, since OP needed it for work.