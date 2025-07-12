I Stood Up for My Marriage, but My MIL Was One Step Ahead

Hey Bright Side!

My husband and I have been married for four years. We’ve always had a solid, loving relationship — or at least I thought we did. We’re both in our early thirties, working full-time, trying to build a life together.

But from the very beginning, my MIL has always been overly involved and critical. I tried to stay patient, out of respect for her, and because I didn’t want to cause tension between my husband and me.