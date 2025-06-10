I Refuse to Be Humiliated Just Because I’m Poor

My in-laws gifted us a trip to Fiji to celebrate my wife’s 30th birthday. We got on the plane, and I realized that she and our son are booked first-class, and I’ll sit economy. She said, ’’Dad says that he’s not your ATM.’’ I just smiled and let it go.

But when we arrived in Fiji, things took a turn. My wife froze at the check-in desk—there was no reservation under our name. That’s because I had quietly canceled the 5-star hotel booking as soon as we landed and arranged for us to stay in a modest motel instead.

I turned to her and said, “If your dad isn’t my ATM, that’s fine. I paid for this motel myself. You’re my wife—you’ll have to deal with it.”

She looked stunned. For the next five days, she and our son kept complaining about how uncomfortable the place was. But I was perfectly fine. I’m tired of dealing with my spoiled wife and my in-laws’ snobby attitude.

Now, we’re back, but she still says I tuned her big birthday into a nightmare and that I had no right to “ruin” her parents’ gift.

Maybe I went too far. But all I wanted was to teach her a lesson. Was I wrong?

— Dylan