My Husband Excluded My Daughter From My Birthday Trip

Dear Bright Side,

We’re going on a family trip for my 40th birthday. My husband asked my daughter to babysit our 5 y.o. son. She yelled, ’’I’m 16. I won’t sit in a hotel room all day!’’

In response, my husband cancelled her ticket and paid for his mom to come with us instead. I felt helpless...

But once there, I got a horrifying call. To my shock, my daughter told me she had packed all her belongings and moved in with her biological father — who lives in another state. She said, “It seems like I’m not one of your priorities anymore. So it’s better if I leave you with your beloved family!”

I started shaking. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I can’t imagine life without her.

That night, without telling my husband, I secretly packed my things and flew out to see her. When my husband woke up the next morning, I was gone.

Now my daughter refuses to come back home with me. I feel shattered. At the same time, I can’t imagine leaving my husband either — we’ve built a happy life together, and I believe he only did what he did to teach her a lesson.

I’m torn apart. What should I do?

Diana