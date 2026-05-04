12 Stories That Prove No One Has to Be Lonely When Compassion and Kindness Exist

I was in the bathroom at 5:50 AM when my boss called twice. When I didn’t pick up, he called my wife’s personal cell, waking her up in a panic. She woke up convinced something had happened to me; she didn’t even know if I’d left for work yet. It was all for a minor software glitch that could have waited until 9 AM.

I walked into the office, red-eyed and shaking, and demanded he apologize to her for the trauma. He laughed in my face and said, “If she can’t handle a phone call, maybe she needs a therapist.” I went back to my desk, not knowing what to do next.

Ten minutes later, Claire from HR appeared next to me and placed a business card face down on my desk. She said, barely above a whisper, “Call them today and tell them I sent you.” Then she walked away as if nothing had happened.

Everyone went silent when I left for a new job three weeks later. Better pay, better people, better everything. My wife insisted on sending Claire flowers.