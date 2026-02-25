I Banned My MIL From My House—My Husband Says I’ve Gone Too Far

Dear Bright Side,

My MIL used her key to rearrange my home. I changed the locks. She demanded a new key, “I need to check on my son.” I refused. She said, “Wives come and go. Mothers are forever.”

Last Monday, I came home early. My blood ran cold when, in my bedroom, I saw my MIL standing at my dresser, my birth control pills in her hand. She’d been counting them.

My husband was beside her, arms crossed, nodding. She looked at me with disgust: “I knew you were lying about wanting children.” My husband had given her the key and permission to “investigate” me.