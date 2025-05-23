I Refused to Babysit My Grandson for Free

Hi Bright Side,

My DIL asked me to babysit my grandson every day because she’ll be spending extra time at work. I said, “I’m not a free daycare.” She left without saying a word.

The next day, I got a frantic call from my grandson in tears. I froze. To my utter shock, his mom had dropped him off at a daycare, gave them my number, and left. She told them to call me if he cried or needed anything.

He was so overwhelmed and lost in that place that he just kept crying. I couldn’t bear to hear him like that, so I went and picked him up.

Clearly, my daughter-in-law wanted to teach me a lesson—and it worked, this time. But I still won’t let myself be guilt-tripped into staying home all day, every day, just so she can earn more money and push her career forward.

Does that make me a heartless grandma?

Sincerely,

Amanda