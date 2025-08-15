The woman telling the story made the right choice, her son didn't even try to fix his marriage just left the kids and his wife and jumped to the next one, how long before he divorces her.
My Son Gave Up His Family to Chase a New Life, So I Gave Him a Harsh Dose of Reality
An anonymous letter from a reader, a mother, reached us, sharing a tough decision that split her family. Her story is one of love, loyalty, and the courage to do what she believed was right, even when it meant standing alone. Her message serves as a poignant reminder that, at times, the smallest gestures of support carry the most weight.
Here’s my story. My son, Jason, was married to a wonderful woman named Emily for 6 years. She moved halfway across the world to be with him, leaving behind her family, friends, and career. Together, they had beautiful twin daughters who are now 4 years old.
Then, all of a sudden, they announced their divorce. Jason told me he wasn’t happy anymore and, what’s worse, he had already started dating someone new only 2 months after they separated. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he announced their engagement a couple of months after that.
She felt sorry for her daughter-in-law.
Honestly, I was shocked. I asked him gently if he was sure about this, if maybe he should take some time to focus on his kids and heal. He just brushed me off. In the meantime, Emily was left to raise two toddlers in a foreign country, without any close family or friends nearby. She didn’t even have a car at first. So, I decided to step in.
I helped her out financially when I could by buying groceries and covering the occasional daycare bill, and I visited her and the girls as often as I could. I wanted her to feel supported and not alone. Just because the marriage ended didn’t mean we stopped being family. Then, I received the wedding invitation...
So she decided to show her support.
Jason told me the twins would be the flower girls and that I could ride with them and his fiancée’s mother to the venue. It didn’t sit right with me. I couldn’t stop thinking about Emily, spending that day alone while her children were with their father and his new wife. No laughter from the kids, no one to check on her.
So, I made a decision. I told Jason I wouldn’t attend the wedding. He was upset, but I simply told him I had other plans. And I did. I picked up Emily that morning, and we spent the day together. We went for brunch and a walk in the park, and sat down for tea and a long chat. It turned out to be a lovely day. She cried at one point, but there were plenty of smiles too. I think she really needed that. She needed to know she wasn’t alone, and that she mattered.
Now, her relationship with her son is strained.
A couple of days later, Jason called me, furious. Apparently, photos of Emily and me from that day had circulated among our mutual friends. He said everyone was talking about how I skipped his wedding to hang out with his ex-wife. He accused me of embarrassing him, making his new wife uncomfortable, and “choosing the wrong side.”
I told him I wasn’t choosing sides. I chose kindness. I didn’t agree with how he handled the situation. Leaving his wife stranded in a foreign country with two young kids after their divorce wasn’t right. He hung up on me. Now, some relatives are telling me that I should have gone to the wedding, even if I didn’t agree with his choices. But part of me still feels like I did the right thing. Was I wrong to skip the wedding?
Supporting Emily was a kind thing to do. Your loyalty and compassion towards your daughter-in-law shows your values, even if it did upset your son. Sometimes, standing up for what’s right means making tough choices, and it’s important to stay true to your beliefs.
That being said, if you want to avoid further conflict with your son, sit him down and explain your side. He might not understand now but hopefully, in time, he’ll see why you did what you did. It’s clear your family is important to you, so what matters now is repairing the fissures in your relationship.
