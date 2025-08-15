My Son Gave Up His Family to Chase a New Life, So I Gave Him a Harsh Dose of Reality

Jason told me the twins would be the flower girls and that I could ride with them and his fiancée’s mother to the venue. It didn’t sit right with me. I couldn’t stop thinking about Emily, spending that day alone while her children were with their father and his new wife. No laughter from the kids, no one to check on her.

So, I made a decision. I told Jason I wouldn’t attend the wedding. He was upset, but I simply told him I had other plans. And I did. I picked up Emily that morning, and we spent the day together. We went for brunch and a walk in the park, and sat down for tea and a long chat. It turned out to be a lovely day. She cried at one point, but there were plenty of smiles too. I think she really needed that. She needed to know she wasn’t alone, and that she mattered.