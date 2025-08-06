I Lied to My Son About His Dad—His Response Hit Me Hard

Hi, Bright Side,



I’m honestly a mess right now. I have a 17-year-old son, Tyler. His dad and I had a short relationship when I was 19. When I told the guy I was pregnant, he flipped out. First, he tried to gaslight me into getting rid of the baby, and when I refused, he dipped. Blocked me everywhere, changed his number, and moved out of town. I was on my own from day one.

I never told Tyler the full story. I didn’t want him to grow up thinking he was unwanted, so I made something up. I told him his dad had died in an accident before he was born. I know now that it was dumb.

Over the years, he asked questions like, “What was my dad like?” or “Was he happy to know that I’ll be born soon?” I always gave vague answers. He never pressed too hard until recently. A week ago, he came home from school and told me that someone who named himself his dad contacted him on Facebook and said he wanted to talk and meet. I checked the profile, and that was him. I panicked. I admitted everything. Told him I lied because I didn’t want him to feel worthless. That his dad knew he existed and chose to leave anyway.

Tyler just stared at me like I was a stranger for some seconds, then he went to his room and slammed the door. I figured he needed time. But the next morning, his bed was empty. He left a note that just said: “Mom, you’ll never hear of me again if you try to find me. I need to understand this on my own.”

It’s been four days. His friends haven’t heard from him. I’m sick with worry and guilt. I thought I was protecting him from something no kid deserves to hear. What do I do now?

Julia