I Went on a Date With a Vegan and Ordered a Burger—Her Reaction Was Priceless
Love has a funny way of surprising us. What began as a cheeky first-date challenge between a vegan and a meat-eater looked like it could end in disaster. Instead, it blossomed into a relationship built on honesty and respect. But the real twist came later — when their story ended in the most unpredictable way neither of them could have seen coming.
His story
“I matched with this girl who was clear on her profile: vegan, animal lover, just respect it. I eat meat, but I figured, no big deal.
We met at a pub. She ordered a vegan wrap. I, half-joking, ordered the biggest double bacon cheeseburger. She raised an eyebrow, but just said, ‘Your choice.’
Over dinner, she asked why, and I laughed, ‘Wanted to see if you could handle me being me.’ She went quiet. I thought I blew it.
But afterward she admitted it showed I wasn’t pretending. She’d dated too many guys who claimed to support her values but mocked them later. We ended up together.
Six months in, I went vegan. Not because she pressured me, but because she never did.
A year later, she quit being vegan.”
When Your Partner Isn’t Vegan: How to Keep the Peace at Home.
Dating someone who doesn’t share your values can feel tricky — especially when it comes to food. But being vegan doesn’t mean you can’t have a happy, balanced relationship with an omnivore. With empathy, compromise, and a few smart strategies, you can find harmony at home.
Talk It Out and Find Middle Ground
Kids negotiate all the time — and so should couples. Don’t be afraid to have honest conversations:
- Could your partner agree to keeping the home vegan?
- Will you share cooking duties so you don’t have to handle meat if it makes you uncomfortable?
- Can you set “all-vegan days” each week?
There’s always a middle ground that can make both of you feel respected.
Let the Food Do the Talking
Fear of “boring vegan food” is often the biggest barrier. Show your partner how delicious plant-based eating can be:
- Cook mouthwatering vegan versions of classics like mashed potatoes, pancakes, or pasta.
- Make the vegan dish the centerpiece of the meal and let others add their extras if they want.
- Take them out to restaurants where both vegans and omnivores can enjoy great food. Apps like HappyCow make this easy.
Pro tip: win them over with hearty dishes like vegan burgers, BBQ jackfruit, or cheesy pastas — not just kale salads!
Share the Shopping & Cooking
Shopping is where the real decisions happen. Go together, even if you’re buying different things — it keeps the process less divided and more connected. And if cooking meat makes you uncomfortable, talk about sharing tasks so you’re not doing it all yourself.
Remember It’s About More Than Food
Your relationship is bigger than what’s on the plate. If meals are causing tension, step away and focus on other things you both enjoy: hiking, movies, weekend trips, or just cozy nights on the couch. Love is about shared experiences, not just shared dinners.
See the Bridges, Not the Gaps
If your partner is vegetarian, pescatarian, or even “mostly vegan,” focus on the progress instead of the difference. A 70–90% vegan household is still making a huge positive impact. The goal isn’t perfection — it’s respect and connection.
One powerful exercise? Look for tiny bridges between you, even when you disagree. Shared hobbies, humor, music tastes, or values beyond food can help you see each other as teammates, not opponents.
Final Thought
At the end of the day, you can’t control whether your partner ever goes vegan — but you can control how you communicate, compromise, and care for each other. Build bridges, set boundaries, and remember: relationships grow stronger when they’re based on respect, not conversion.
In the end, what started with a burger and a raised eyebrow turned into a reminder that love isn’t about matching menus — it’s about respecting each other, and sometimes, being surprised by the twists along the way.
