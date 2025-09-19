I Went on a Date With a Vegan and Ordered a Burger—Her Reaction Was Priceless

“I matched with this girl who was clear on her profile: vegan, animal lover, just respect it. I eat meat, but I figured, no big deal.

We met at a pub. She ordered a vegan wrap. I, half-joking, ordered the biggest double bacon cheeseburger. She raised an eyebrow, but just said, ‘Your choice.’

Over dinner, she asked why, and I laughed, ‘Wanted to see if you could handle me being me.’ She went quiet. I thought I blew it.

But afterward she admitted it showed I wasn’t pretending. She’d dated too many guys who claimed to support her values but mocked them later. We ended up together.

Six months in, I went vegan. Not because she pressured me, but because she never did.

A year later, she quit being vegan.”