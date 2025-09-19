I Refuse to Let My Stepson Walk All Over Me, I’ve Finally Had Enough

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Graham (46M). I’ve been married to April for about 7 years, and we live together with our kids, my daughter Eve (15) and her son Corey (16). They both go to the same high school, about two miles from our house.

To be honest, Corey and I have never had the easiest relationship. He’s always been pretty disrespectful toward me: eye rolls, sarcasm, ignoring house rules. Normal teenager stuff, maybe, but with him it feels more pointed. Worse than that, he’s often nasty to Eve. She’s a bright kid, gets great grades, and I think that makes Corey resentful.

Yesterday I picked them both up from school because it was pouring rain. About halfway home, we passed a diner, and I thought it’d be nice to stop for milkshakes. Corey immediately snapped, “Whatever, I don’t care,” in that tone only teenagers can manage. Eve stayed quiet, which is her usual way of keeping the peace.

A couple of minutes later, I caught Corey leaning over to her and muttering, “You finished my essay yet? I want it tomorrow, or else.” That hit me like a truck. I pressed him on what he meant, and after a very uncomfortable back-and-forth, it came out that Eve has been doing his homework for months. Essays, assignments... You name it. He’s been threatening to make her life miserable if she refused. And he gives her absolutely nothing in return.