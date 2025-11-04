My Son Wants to Kick Me Out on the Street to Accommodate His New Family

“Hi Bright Side,

So, my son and his wife recently announced they’re expecting twins. I was over the moon for them, truly happy. Then he mentioned they’d need more space, so I said, ‘You can live with me. There’s plenty of room.’ But he replied, ‘We were thinking maybe the whole house would be better for us.’ I said no. That’s when he snapped and told me, ‘You should sacrifice for your kid like a mother would!’

A week later, I woke up to a knock at the door. There was a woman I’d never seen before, holding a badge, a social worker from a nursing home. She said she came to talk about how wonderful their facility was and how I’d be ‘living in heaven’ there. I was completely confused until I realized what must have happened: my son had contacted her and told her I wanted to move but needed encouragement.

I explained everything, offered her tea and cookies, and we ended up parting on very good terms. She was honestly lovely, just misled.

Since then, I haven’t spoken to my son. It’s been two weeks of silence. He keeps calling and sending messages, but I still don’t know how to respond or what to do next. How do you even rebuild trust after something like this?”