Aishwarya Rai Shares New Family Photos in a Rare Moment, Fans Notice the Same Thing

What fans also immediately noticed, apart from the obvious joy radiating from the images, was Aishwarya’s conspicuous absence from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year — at least in the early days of the event. For over 2 decades, she has been one of the most anticipated faces at the festival, representing L’Oréal Paris with a string of unforgettable looks that have cemented her status as a genuine global fashion icon. She made her Cannes debut in 2002 during the premiere of Devdas, became the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member at Cannes in 2003 and was named a global ambassador for L’Oréal that same year. The comments came fast and fierce: “Cannes feels incomplete without you,” wrote one fan. “Queen of Cannes,” wrote another. “Aishwarya, where are your Cannes pictures of this year??” The love was unmistakable.