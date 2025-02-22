Aishwarya Rai’s Post About Husband Abhishek Bachchan Sparks Divorce Rumors: “He Broke Her Heart”

Four years later, on November 16, 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya took a step back from acting to focus on motherhood, proving once again that she can do it all.

Their love story has had its ups and downs, but through it all, they’ve stayed strong. From red carpets to family time, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples!