Aishwarya Rai’s Post About Husband Abhishek Bachchan Sparks Divorce Rumors: “He Broke Her Heart”
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s love story is nothing short of a Bollywood fairy tale, filled with love, friendship, and admiration. However, recent rumors have sparked speculation about trouble in their marriage, with many wondering if they might be heading for a divorce. Let’s take a closer look at what’s really going on.
From friends to something more
Their journey began on film sets, but love wasn’t instant. After working together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, they remained good friends. Their bond grew stronger when they reunited for Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, but at that time, romance still wasn’t in the air.
Fans and the media couldn’t help but notice their chemistry, and eventually, Abhishek did too. While filming Umrao Jaan in 2006, he started seeing Aishwarya in a new light. Around the same time, they were also shooting for Dhoom 2—and that’s when their feelings blossomed.
Their relationship grew stronger and stronger.
The next step? A proposal! And it was straight out of a movie. Abhishek once shared, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”
On January 14, 2007, they got engaged, and a few months later, on April 20, 2007, they tied the knot in a grand yet private ceremony. The wedding was a perfect blend of North Indian traditions and Aishwarya’s Tulu customs.
With all the secrecy and media frenzy surrounding it, their big day felt even more magical.
Four years later, on November 16, 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya took a step back from acting to focus on motherhood, proving once again that she can do it all.
Their love story has had its ups and downs, but through it all, they’ve stayed strong. From red carpets to family time, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples!
Now, fans can’t help but wonder if something is going on in their relationship.
Rumors about their divorce started when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about breakups. Adding fuel to the fire, he and Aishwarya arrived separately at the recent Ambani wedding. Addressing the buzz, Abhishek reportedly flashed his wedding ring and said he is “still married.” But here's the twist, the video is actually from eight years ago, not recent.
On February 5th, Aishwarya celebrated Abhishek’s birthday by sharing a childhood photo of him as a tribute. She wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light."
But fans had mixed reactions. One commented, “She just wished him like an outsider, not as a wife… It means he broke her heart completely.” Others added, “Note that she didn't use any heart emojis” and even speculated, “Divorce?”
On the bright side, not everyone was negative. Many fans showed their support, reminding others that no matter what, it’s their life and their journey. Some wished them happiness and love, hoping they continue their relationship in their own way.
At the end of the day, we just want the best for them.